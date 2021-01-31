Bollywood actress Konkona Sensharma on Saturday came across the mural of late Bollywood star Irrfan Khan in Bandra. She shared a photograph of the mural on Instagram.

“Today in Bandra, my heart stopped. #irrfankhan,” the actress wrote with the post.

Irrfan Khan died on April 29 last year, and in his memory a mural was created on a wall of an old house in Bandra’s Waroda Road neighbourhood by artists Vikas Bansal and Ranjit Dahiya.

Konkona has starred alongside Irrfan Khan in films like Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante (2006), Life In A Metro (2007) and Talvar (2015).

Actress Nimrat Kaur had recently shared a photo of the mural on her social media, reminding us that 2020 is the year we lost Irrfan. Nimrat and Irrfan had co-starred in the critically acclaimed film The Lunchbox.