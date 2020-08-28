The Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sensharma-starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare will have an OTT release next month.

Set in a developing industrial area on the outskirts of New Delhi, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare chronicles the quiet transgression of two women who are cousins, and who find freedom through complicated love- hate equations.

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava of Lipstick Under My Burkha fame, the film also stars Vikrant Massey, Amol Parashar, and Aamir Bashir.

Amid the ongoing Covid pandemic and closure of cinema halls, the makers have opted for a Netflix release. The final date in September will soon be announced.

Bhumi has welcomed the decision and said that she is okay with any platform being the vehicle of her creative expression.

“As an artiste, I only look to entertain the audience every time I am on the screen and I am okay with any platform becoming the vehicle of my creative expression. In this day and age, producers will do what is needed, and we must all support each other’s decisions,” Bhumi said in a statement earlier.