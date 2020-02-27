Actress Konkana Sensharma and Ranvir Shorey have reportedly filed for a divorce. The decision was taken with mutual consent and the order is expected to come through within six months. According to reports, the duo went through a counselling before opting for legal proceedings.

Konkona Sensharma and Ranvir Shorey tied the knot in September 2010 after dating three years. They welcomed a baby boy in March 2011 and named him Haroon.

After five years, the duo decided to part ways via social media. They also said that they will continue to remain friends.

In September 2015, Konkona had taken to her official Twitter handle to share the news. The actress wrote, “Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you (sic).”

Meanwhile, Ranvir also took to Twitter and wrote, “Konkona and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you (sic).”

The actors have worked together in films like Traffic Signal, Aaja Nachle and Gour Hari Dastaan.