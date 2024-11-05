Kirti Kulhari logs off: 21 days of social media detox begins

Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari, celebrated for her work in films like ‘Pink’, ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, and the series ‘Four More Shots Please!’, recently announced a 21-day social media detox.

Known for her impactful performances and candid personality, Kirti shared the news on her Instagram, posting, “Going on a 21-day social media detox. See you all on the other side,” alongside a heart emoji. While she didn’t elaborate on her reasons, the announcement sparked a range of reactions from fans.

Many of her followers were quick to support her decision, seeing it as a positive move towards mental wellness. One fan commented, “A perfect decision, have fun,” while another encouraged her, saying, “It’s an easy process, go ahead!” Some were simply curious about what motivated this break, though they wished her well.

Kirti’s career has seen her rise as a versatile actress, starring in roles that emphasize strength and resilience. Her portrayal of a survivor in ‘Pink’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu earned her critical acclaim and a Filmfare nomination.

She later impressed audiences with her role as an Air Force officer in ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, showcasing her ability to bring emotional depth to strong, driven characters.

In recent years, Kirti Kulhari has become a familiar face in the streaming world, starring in series like ‘Criminal Justice’ and ‘Human’. She also reprised her character Parminder in ‘Khichdi: Mission Panthukistan’, following up on her part in ‘Khichdi: The Movie’ (2010). With each role, Kirti has demonstrated her range, spanning gritty thrillers and lighthearted comedies.

Aside from acting, Kulhari stepped into film production with her company, Kintsukuroi Films, launching her first project, ‘Nayeka’, a dark comedy thriller.

In 2023, she continued to captivate audiences, working alongside R. Madhavan in ‘Hisaab Barabar’, a project that promises another engaging performance from her.