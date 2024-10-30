‘Khwaabon ka Jhamela’ trailer: Prateik Babbar, Sayani Gupta star in quirky new rom-com

The trailer for ‘Khwaabon Ka Jhamela’, a light-hearted romantic comedy featuring Prateik Patil Babbar and Sayani Gupta, is out!

Directed by Danish Aslam, this new film introduces audiences to Zubin (played by Babbar), a finance whiz known for his calculated nature, and Ruby (portrayed by Gupta), a bold intimacy coordinator full of wit and charm.

Zubin, a man who can solve any financial equation but struggles with matters of the heart, faces rejection when his fiancée, Shehnaz, turns down his marriage proposal. It’s not his career or life choices at fault, but his inexperience in intimacy that complicates things.

Desperate for a change, Zubin crosses paths with Ruby, who introduces herself as an intimacy coach with the skills he needs. The two strike a humorous, somewhat unconventional deal, where Ruby agrees to guide Zubin through his romantic setbacks. This mentorship transforms into an amusing and heartwarming journey, as Zubin learns that love isn’t as logical as the finance world he’s used to.

In a statement expressing his enthusiasm for the film, Prateik Babbar described ‘Khwaabon Ka Jhamela’ as a light-hearted, feel-good rom-com—one he has been excited to explore as it’s a genre he hasn’t tackled before.

“Rom-coms are a reminder that while life doesn’t always add up, love and friendship always make it worthwhile,” he said, hoping that audiences will connect with Zubin’s quest for balance in life and love.

Sayani Gupta, equally thrilled, shared that playing Ruby has been a “joy ride,” describing her character as “cool, sassy, spunky, and super funny.” Gupta expressed gratitude toward the creators for writing a character as lively as Ruby, calling ‘Khwaabon Ka Jhamela’ a rewarding project.

For Gupta, the film reflects themes of embracing imperfections and opening up to love and life’s unexpected turns, and she eagerly anticipates audiences’ reactions to the trailer.

Produced by Jio Studios along with Jyoti Deshpande, Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Vicky Bahri, ‘Khwaabon Ka Jhamela’ is ready to premiere on JioCinema Premium on November 8.