Prateik Babbar marries Priya Banerjee with tribute to Smita Patil, cuts off family

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar has embarked on a new chapter in his life as he tied the knot with actress Priya Banerjee in a quiet, pastel-themed wedding on February 14.

The ceremony was marked by an emotional moment as the couple posed with a framed photo of Prateik’s late mother, the legendary actress Smita Patil.

Advertisement

Dressed in an elegant beige sherwani, Prateik looked every bit the dapper groom, while Priya stunned in a soft crepe-colored lehenga. The wedding was intimate, that the close friends attended. There was no sign of Prateik’s father, veteran actor-politician Raj Babbar, or his brother, Aarya Babbar.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Banerjee (@priyabanerjee)

Prateik’s absence from his family in recent months has raised eyebrows. Aarya Babbar, in a heartfelt statement, expressed his pain over being left out of the celebrations. “Prateik, my little brother, is going to marry, and yet, he has not invited us, the Babbars. It’s heartbreaking. I don’t understand why he has chosen to distance himself, especially after all the efforts we made to mend our bond. Maybe we didn’t do enough.”

Despite the rift, Aarya chose a unique way to send his blessings. He created a special stand-up video on his YouTube channel, ‘BabbarSaab’, titled ‘Babbar Toh Shaadi Karte Rehte Hai?’

“This is my lighter way of reaching out,” he explained. He hoped it would bring a smile to Prateik’s face and remind him that, no matter what, they will always be family.

Prateik Babbar and Priya’s love story reportedly began in 2020. And, they celebrated their fourth anniversary on August 28, 2024, with a heartfelt post.

The wedding marks Prateik’s second marriage. He was previously in a marital relationship with Sanya Sagar in 2019, but it ended in 2023.