Prateik ditches Babbar surname, Priya Banerjee slams ‘absent’ Raj Babbar!

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee’s wedding was supposed to be a dreamy, intimate affair, but it quickly became the center of family drama.

The buzz? The entire Babbar clan—Prateik’s father, veteran actor-politician Raj Babbar, and the rest of his family—was missing from the celebrations. Naturally, speculation took off, and now, the couple has finally broken their silence on the matter.

In a significant move, Prateik has changed his name ‘again’, now going by Prateik Smita Patil, a tribute to his late mother, the legendary actress Smita Patil. While his decision speaks volumes, the newlyweds have chosen not to dive into the details just yet.

Speaking to The Times of India, Priya Banerjee fiercely defended her husband, taking aim at the narrative surrounding his estranged relationship with Raj Babbar. “That family was never there. That person (Raj Babbar) was never there in his life,” she said, firmly shutting down any discussion about the Babbar family’s absence.

Priya Banerjee calls out Raj Babbar’s absence in Prateik’s life

Priya didn’t hold back. When asked about why the Babbars were missing from their big day, she stepped in before Prateik could answer. “No, absolutely not. We don’t want to talk about it. And it is not our place,” she said.

However, she then went on to hint at deeper issues, urging people to look into past reports instead of making assumptions. “Let people go back in the past and read some articles from back in the day before passing a reckless comment. If Prateik chooses to stay quiet, if I choose to stay quiet, that is actually out of respect and dignity.”

But her strongest statement came when she directly addressed Raj Babbar’s absence from Prateik’s life, not just the wedding. “That family was never there… So, I’m not sure why this question is coming up now, 30 years later.”

Prateik has always been open about his struggles, particularly the loss of his mother, Smita Patil, just two weeks after his birth. Priya emphasized this trauma, questioning why people feel entitled to comment on his life when they don’t know the full story.