Khushi Kapoor reveals developing self-esteem issues when mocked for her looks

Khushi Kapoor is gearing up for her theatrical debut ‘Loveyapa’ with Junaid Khan. The actress has always been open about her cosmetic surgeries including getting a nose job. Recently, the actress opened up about it and how she is unfazed by the criticism over getting cosmetic surgeries. Now, during her conversation with Indian Express, she talked about developing self-esteem issues after people mocked for her looks as a child. The actress also iterated that cosmetic procedures aren’t a big deal and one should be transparent about them.

Talking about her childhood, she revealed the constant comparisons to her sister Janhavi Kapoor and mother Sridevi. “It’s a vicious cycle. When I was a young girl, I was made fun of how I looked. I didn’t look like my mother or sister. That takes a hit on your self-esteem as a very young child. I took a keen interest in vanity and wanting to look a certain way. And I don’t think that it is a bad thing. Especially because I knew that these are the things people are pointing out. And I felt a certain way about it.”

She added, “In no way am I saying that this something that everyone should do or needs to do at all. Of course, I haven’t done the hundred things that people have said that I have done but it is a part of taking care of yourself. Sometimes you do skincare, or do facials or fillers if you want to. I don’t think it should be something, someone should be scrutinised for because it’s a personal choice. You are not forcing someone to do something or not condoning it in any way.”

Further, Khushi Kapoor talked about unrealistic beauty standards and why is it necessary to be transparent about cosmetic procedures. “I think it’s important to be honest. Because the reason it’s an unrealistic beauty standard. Because if you are looking at an airbrushed image online or pictures of someone who has obviously gotten something done and they are denying it, then obviously as a younger person, or an impressionable person, you wonder why can’t I look like that all the time. And at the same time, I feel like whether you do something or don’t do something, people are going to have an issue with it.”

The actress also looked at things in retrospect. She noted being mocked for her looks in childhood and now she faces backlash for cosmetic procedures. “People had an issue with the way I looked when I was younger because I hadn’t done anything and I was called certain names. And then, after I came out and said ‘yes, I changed the way I looked’, people had an issue with it because I changed how I looked. So I think each to their own. Don’t judge someone for their choices, don’t push your choices on other people either. Just do what makes you happy. As long as you are living your own life and you are content with it, you should just do what you feel is right.”

On the work front, apart from ‘Loveyapa,’ Khushi Kapoor also has ‘Nadaaniyan’ with Ibrahim Ali Khan in the pipeline.