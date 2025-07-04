From glam gowns to power looks: Bollywood’s leading ladies serve major style inspo

Fashion is more than just fabric for these leading ladies of Bollywood. It’s a form of self-expression, a playground for creativity, and a full-fledged red carpet showdown whether they’re shooting a scene or stepping out for a casual brunch.

From bold silhouettes to understated elegance, these six actresses are rewriting the rules of style both on and off the screen. And the internet obviously can’t get enough.

Here’s a closer look at the stars currently owning the fashion spotlight:

Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri is making a name for herself not just through powerful roles like in ‘Qala’, but also for her edgy fashion choices. Her recent black ensemble, a daring bodypiece wrapped in an embellished criss-cross pattern from the neck to the bust, makes a dramatic impact.

A sharp thigh-high diagonal cut adds more oomph, while her wet-hair look and shimmering jewellery keep the glam quotient high.

Pooja Hegde

Always the trendsetter, Pooja Hegde brings a touch of vintage glamour with a satin-finish cropped shirt in a rich brown shade, paired with a curve-hugging skirt that flares into dramatic volume.

Her braided hairstyle, with loose strands framing her face, adds just the right amount of softness to this bold look. Green earrings seal the deal, adding a pop of color while keeping things elegant and fresh.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor is no stranger to high-fashion moments, and her golden gown proves it. With intricate embellishments, off-shoulder sleeves, and pleated detailing that flatters the torso, the outfit is pure luxury.

A thigh-high slit and her effortless waves bring in a youthful vibe, while a mini handbag and subtle jewellery complete the dreamy look.

Ananya Panday

When it comes to fuss-free fashion with maximum impact, Ananya Panday knows how to deliver. Her sleek black dress with a statement knot around the waist and a daring slit is the epitome of contemporary cool.

She kept her makeup and accessories understated, letting the outfit speak volumes.

Loose waves and subtle glam pull the whole look together.

Medha Shankr

Medha Shankr is the definition of quiet confidence in a black-on-black combo, a fitted corset top paired with sleek pants.

No jewellery, no drama, just an assertive, fashion-forward presence. Her tousled waves added a soft edge. Of course, less is more!

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur is effortlessly owning the power-dressing space. Her fitted black gown is elevated by a gold wavy motif across the neckline and bust.

Sleek straight hair and dramatic drop earrings lend intensity and polish, rounding out her look with quiet authority.

Whether they’re walking the red carpet, posing for a photoshoot, or just making a statement with a social media post, these leading ladies have clearly mastered the art of style.

What ties all their looks together? Confidence, individuality, and a fearless approach to fashion.