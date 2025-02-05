SRK reveals pitching Aryan Khan to Netflix; Here’s why it didn’t materialise

SRK’s son Aryan Khan is going to make his directorial debut with ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’ on Netflix. The title was unveiled at the recent Netflix event focusing on what’s next on the platform. To support his son, SRK was also present at the event and got candid with the audience. The star shared interesting anecdotes and even sent the audience into a frenzy with his signature wit and charm. Notably, Shah Rukh Khan’s banner Red Chilies Entertainment is backing Aryan’s venture.

During the launch, SRK revealed that he pitched Aryan Khan to Netflix, however, things didn’t pan out. “He did his learning ki kaise kare (on how to do) direction and production USC (University of Southern California), America mein (in America). Bahut ajeeb sa coincidence hai. Covid nahi hota toh maine baat ki thi Ted se aur Bela se ki isko Netflix mein naukri de dein, wo assist kare kisi ko. But Covid ho gaya toh wo yahan par aa gaya. (It’s a very strange coincidence. If it wasn’t for Covid, I’d talked to Ted and Bela to give him a job at Netflix so that he can assist someone there. But Covid happened so he came back to India), and then he started writing.”

Advertisement

Guy almost talked to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos & CCO Bela Bajaria to push Aryan in Hollywood for direction training pic.twitter.com/EU9PiznKQU Advertisement — ℣ (@Vamp_Combatant) February 3, 2025



Here, Shah Rukh was referring to Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s CEO, and Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer. Meanwhile, the actor’s production banner has bankrolled several hit projects that premiered on the platform.

Moreover, during the event, the ‘Jawan’ star also humorously stated that he was a producer for the namesake. “Mai aise naam ka producer hoon. Mera kya, simple hai yaar. Ye sab producer, director, writer, production, nahi. I am just a Bloody Star. Music better hota. Producer ke peeche thodi na music aata hai. (I am just a namesake producer. My belief is simple. All this—producer, writer, director, production — doesn’t matter to me. I am just a bloody star. Music sounds better with an actor, not a producer.)” Soon, the fans erupted in loud cheers as they celebrated the Badshah of Bollywood.

Meanwhile, coming to ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood,’ it will focus on an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate the glamourous and uncertain tinsel town. The teaser of the show featured the producer-director duo of father and son. SRK stands in front of the camera as Aryan directs and keeps asking for retakes. A frustrated Shah Rukh asks, “Shut up…one more one more…Tere baap ka raj hai kya. (Does your father own this business)? To this, Aryan Khan cheekily responds, “Yes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Also Read: Vikrant Massey shoots for Rajkumar Hirani’s new series in Goa

During the event, SRK also wished the best for his children who were entering the B-town. For the unversed, his daughter, Suhana made her debut with the Netflix film, ‘Archies.’ He said, “It is my prayer that even if they get 50 per cent of the love that I have received, then it will be a lot for them.”