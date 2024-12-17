Katrina Kaif visits Shirdi Sai Baba with mother-in-aw Veena Kaushal

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif was spotted offering prayers at the renowned Sai Baba temple in Shirdi on Monday, accompanied by her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal. The duo’s visit quickly garnered attention as visuals from the temple surfaced online.

Dressed in traditional attire, Katrina opted for a serene ivory kurta paired with a matching dupatta and flowy palazzo pants. Veena Kaushal complemented the moment in an elegant salwar suit.

Prior to the temple visit, Mumbai paparazzi captured Katrina and her mother-in-law at the airport, hinting at their short spiritual trip.

The Shirdi visit comes just days after Katrina and her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, celebrated their third wedding anniversary. The couple marked the special occasion in Jodhpur, where Katrina shared an affectionate post on Instagram.

Dropping a candid picture of the two snuggled together, Katrina penned a sweet caption for Vicky, calling him “jaan.” Wearing a yellow top and chic nerd glasses, Katrina exuded effortless charm, while Vicky matched her vibe in a laid-back black t-shirt and stylish shades. “Dil tu, jaan tu… ❤️,” Katrina wrote, sending fans into a frenzy.

The adorable post attracted reactions from fellow Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, who left a red heart emoji in the comments. Fans, too, couldn’t stop gushing. “Hayeee, goals,” wrote one admirer, echoing the collective sentiment.

Katrina and Vicky, one of Bollywood’s most-loved couples, tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony on December 9, 2021, at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara.

Their love story, as Katrina once revealed on ‘Koffee With Karan’, began at a party hosted by Zoya Akhtar. Describing their relationship as “unexpected and out of the blue,” Katrina shared how meeting Vicky felt like destiny. “I didn’t know much about him, but when I met him, he won me over,” she confessed.