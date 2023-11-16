Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Merry Christmas’ Release Postponed to 2024

The creators of the forthcoming thriller film ‘Merry Christmas,’ featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, have decided to push back the official release date of the movie.

On Thursday, the producers unveiled a new poster for the film, along with the announcement of the revised release date.

Taking to Instagram, they shared the updated poster with the caption, “The wait is almost over! #MerryChristmas is making your winter merrier on January 12, 2024.”

‘Merry Christmas’ is now scheduled to hit theaters on January 12, 2024, a shift from its initial release date of December 8, 2023.

In a collective statement, the team conveyed their deep affection for the project and their steadfast commitment to delivering an exceptionally cinematic experience. They explained, “We have crafted this film with a lot of love and passion, like every filmmaker does. However, given the consecutive movie releases and the packed schedule of the last two months of 2023, we have decided to extend the season of joy and bring our film to theaters on January 12, 2024.”

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, ‘Merry Christmas’ is a genre-defying tale from the filmmaker behind ‘Johnny Gaddaar,’ ‘Badlapur,’ and ‘Andhadhun,’ promising a distinctiveness from his previous works.

Filmed in two languages, the Hindi version features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version includes Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in corresponding roles, adding an extra layer of anticipation for fans worldwide. The film also introduces Pari, a child actor.

There might be exciting cameos by Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte as well. (ANI)