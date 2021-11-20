‘Kasoor’ from ‘Dhamaka’ speaks of innocent romance from simpler times

The makers of the film ‘Dhamaka’ starring Kartik Aaryan unveiled a new song titled ‘Kasoor’ written and performed by Prateek Kuhad, 24 hours before its release.

It displays sweet memories of Kartik and Mrunal Thakur’s characters being affected by the reality as a train wreck.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “Yahaan Kho bhi Jaun toh main Kya Kasoor Hai mera…One of my most Fav Tracks #Kasoor fits so perfectly in #Dhamaka @prateekkuhad.”

The film ‘Dhamaka’ surrounds the events in the life of a journalist named Arjun Pathak played by Kartik after getting a call from a terrorist, who threatens him about serial blasts in the city if his demands are not fulfilled. The film tells how over-ambitiousness can put one on a dangerous path from which it is impossible to return. ‘Dhamaka’ also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash.

‘Dhamaka’ is directed by Ram Madhvani and produced by RSVP Movies, Ram Madhvani Films, Lotte Cultureworks, Global Gate Entertainment, and Lionsgate Films. From 19th November the film is set to stream on Netflix.

(With inputs from IANS)