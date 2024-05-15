Kartik Aaryan’s pet ‘Katori’ spoils ‘Chandu Champion’ poster debut

India’s heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan, has been keeping his fans on the edge of their seats with the anticipation surrounding his upcoming film, “Chandu Champion.” Set to hit screens on June 14th, this movie promises to showcase Kartik in a brand-new light, sparking immense excitement among his legion of followers.

In a move that had everyone talking, Kartik Aaryan recently took to social media to unveil a sneak peek of the film’s first look poster. However, things took an unexpected turn when his mischievous feline companion, Katori, decided to lend a paw in the promotional efforts. In a hilarious yet endearing video shared by Kartik, Katori was caught red-handed, quite literally, tearing apart the eagerly awaited poster.

Despite the setback, Kartik Aaryan’s infectious charm shone through as he shared the playful mishap with his fans. In the accompanying caption, he humorously lamented Katori’s untimely interference, promising that the poster would indeed make its debut the following day.

The video, featuring Kartik engaging in a lighthearted banter with his furry friend, quickly went viral, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the grand unveiling of the official poster. Kartik’s effortless charisma and relatable demeanor continue to endear him to audiences worldwide, cementing his status as a true superstar.

While fans eagerly await the release of “Chandu Champion,” Kartik Aaryan’s busy schedule shows no signs of slowing down. In addition to his role in the highly anticipated film, he is ready to grace the silver screen as Rooh Baba in Anees Bazmee’s “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” slated for a Diwali 2024 release. With a slew of exciting projects on the horizon, including a collaboration with industry heavyweights Karan Johar and Sandeep Modi, Kartik Aaryan continues to captivate audiences with his versatility and charm.