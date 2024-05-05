Kartik Aaryan teases fans with ‘Chandu Champion’ trailer dubbing sneak peek

Get ready, folks! Kartik Aaryan just dropped a sneak peek into the trailer dubbing session of his upcoming film ‘Chandu Champion’, and it’s got fans buzzing with excitement!

Sharing a glimpse of the dubbing action on Instagram, Kartik couldn’t contain his excitement, captioning the post with, “Just a little more patience… Chandu is on his way… Trailer dub. #ChanduChampion 14th June in cinemas @kabirkhankk #SajidNadiadwala @wardakhannadiadwala.”

Directed by the acclaimed Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ promises to be an inspiring tale drawn from real-life heroism, with Kartik stepping into the shoes of the resilient Chandu.

This collaboration marks a first for Kartik with director Kabir Khan, and the actor has left no stone unturned in preparing for the role. Reports suggest that he underwent a remarkable physical transformation and dedicated over a year to mastering the Marathi dialect, with the help of a language coach.

Fans got a glimpse of Kartik’s dedication last year when the first look of ‘Chandu Champion’ was unveiled, showcasing the actor in the Indian blazer, sporting short hair, and a determined expression.

With the release date set for June 14, 2024, ‘Chandu Champion’ is poised to be a fitting Eid offering, coinciding with the festival falling on June 16. But that’s not all on Kartik’s plate! He’s currently filming for the horror comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, slated for a Diwali 2024 release, alongside Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri.

And the lineup doesn’t end there! Kartik has his hands full with exciting projects like Hansal Mehta’s ‘Captain India’ and Anurag Basu’s ‘Aashiqui 3’, ensuring fans have plenty to look forward to in the coming months.

So mark your calendars, because Kartik Aaryan is all set to take you on an exhilarating cinematic journey, one film at a time!