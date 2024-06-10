Kartik Aaryan comments on rift with Karan Johar and exit from ‘Dostana 2’

‘Shehzada’ actor Kartik Aaryan and his fallout with filmmaker Karan Johar has long been an unaddressed controversy that has piqued fans’ curiosity on several occasions. It all goes back to 2021 when Johar announced ‘Dostana 2,’ which soon became an anticipated hit among netizens. Originally, the film was announced with Kartik Aaryan, Jahnvi Kapoor, and Laksh Lalwani in lead roles. However, in a dramatic turn of events, it was revealed that Kartik was no longer part of the project, with the alleged reason being ‘professional circumstances.’

Dharma Productions shared a post on X stating that they had decided to recast for the sequel to the Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan hit film. The post read, “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon (sic).”

At the time of the announcement, it was reported that Aaryan walked out of the film due to creative differences, and speculations about a rift between the actor and the filmmaker soon took over the internet. In a recent interview with The Lallantop, the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ actor addressed the unanswered rumors. Claiming that the issue is stale now, Aaryan remarked that oftentimes things blow out of proportion, especially when reported in writing as it sounds completely different.

The actor expressed that he refrains from entertaining controversy and chooses to remain silent. “Jab bhi aise koi khabar aati hai ya koi controversy aa jati hai to main apne shell mein rehta huin, main shant rehta huin. Main un cheezon mein zyada ghusta hoon, aur naa kuch prove karne se mujhe kuch milta hai. (When controversies of such nature happen, I stay calm about them. I don’t get involved in them and I don’t have to prove anything to anyone).”

The actor made sure not to fuel the fire and remained tight-lipped about his alleged fallout with Karan Johar and the reason behind his exit from ‘Dostana 2.’ Further developments revealed that the project got shelved with no explanations. The shooting had commenced before COVID and wasn’t picked up after circumstances normalized.

On the work front, Aaryan is promoting his upcoming film, ‘Chandu Champion,’ in full throttle, and the release is slated for June 14. He is also poised to reprise his role in the third installment of the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ films and is currently filming for the same.