Kartik Aaryan on ‘Chandu Champion’: “Toughest role yet”!

Kartik Aaryan, a name synonymous with versatility in Bollywood, is gearing up for what he describes as the toughest film of his career—’Chandu Champion’. As the movie, jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, inches closer to its release date on June 14, 2024, anticipation is at an all-time high. The trailer and songs have already showcased Kartik in a completely new light, leaving fans and critics alike in awe of his dedication and transformation for the role.

In a recent interview, Kartik delved into the rigorous preparation that went into his portrayal of Chandu, a character demanding both physical and emotional endurance. “This is the toughest film of my career,” he confessed. “I don’t think there will be a tougher role than this. The story itself imposed a lot of pressure to ensure I did it full justice.”

The film required Kartik to step far outside his comfort zone, both in terms of physical prowess and overcoming personal fears. “I had to learn everything from scratch,” he shared. “I never imagined doing boxing or dangal [wrestling] in any film. On top of that, I was terrified of deep water, so swimming in the deep water and boxing with professional boxers was a massive challenge for me.”

Directed by Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ promises to be a cinematic spectacle, merging intense drama with high-octane action. The collaboration between Nadiadwala and Khan has set high expectations, given their reputation for creating box office hits. Kartik’s transformation, both physically and mentally, is evident in the promotional material, and his efforts to achieve the demanding physique and skills required for the role have not gone unnoticed.

The actor’s journey for ‘Chandu Champion’ involved extensive training regimes and overcoming significant fears. His commitment to embodying Chandu’s character has been described as nothing short of inspiring. The combination of his hard work and the film’s compelling storyline suggests that ‘Chandu Champion’ will leave a lasting impact on audiences around the world.

As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await to see Kartik’s performance, which many believe could be a career-defining moment. With the film hitting theaters soon, ‘Chandu Champion’ is ready to capture the hearts of viewers, delivering a powerful narrative and showcasing Kartik Aaryan in his most challenging role yet.