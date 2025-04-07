Fan pulls Sreeleela into crowd as an unaware Kartik Aaryan walks by; internet reacts

Sreeleela and Kartik Aaryan are currently filming for Anurag Basu’s untitled romantic film in scenic locations like Gangtok and Darjeeling. Recently, the actress was manhandled as a fan tried to forcefully pull her into the crowd. Clips of the incident are going viral on social media, sparking outrage from fans. Several users are questioning the safety of women in crowded places.

In a clip going viral, Sreeleela and Kartik Aaryan navigate a huge crowd of fans. As the ‘Bhool Bhuliyaa’ actor walks ahead, Sreeleela follows behind. However, a fan forcefully pulls the actress into the sea of fans. Fortunately, her team intervenes and pulls her out before the crowd pulls her further. A visibly shaken Sreeleela tries to regain her composure, rebuffing the incident. Meanwhile, Kartik turns around as she returns and is unaware of what happened.

After the clip started going viral, several users expressed their anger in the comment section. A user wrote, “She’s a public figure, and the lack of crowd control is unacceptable.” Another penned, “This is pathetic behaviour by the crowd, poor Sreeleela is completely in shock here, hope people learn to behave in the future.” A user noted, “This is scary, the way Sreeleela got dragged is so unsafe. The Bouncers should have protected her better. Even normal girls can’t walk in such crowded situations, she is a famous actress.”

The incident has reignited the discourse around women’s safety in crowded spaces. Several users note that even though Sreeleela is a celebrity, the manhandling of women is a widespread problem.

Meanwhile, the makers of the upcoming film recently dropped its teaser. The film is going to be a romantic musical saga with Anurag Basu at the helm. The teaser promises an intense musical romantic saga with Kartik Aaryan playing a brooding singer with a scruffy beard and long hair. His intense look as a singer has piqued fans’ curiosity. Sreeleela joins the actor as his love interest. In the teaser, Kartik sings ‘Tu Meri Zindagi Hai’ with snippets of the lead pair’s romantic moments interspersed throughout. However, the title of the film remains under wraps.