Kartik Aaryan celebrates Holi on ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ set

Actor Kartik Aaryan, known for his roles in Bollywood hits, is currently immersed in shooting for the much-anticipated ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. Amidst his packed schedule, Kartik made sure to revel in the festivities of Holi with his co-stars and crew members.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Kartik shared snippets of the Holika Dahan celebration that took place on the sets of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, accompanied by the iconic ‘Ami Je Tomar’ song from the movie. His caption “#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 5:09 am” hinted at the early morning celebrations, reflecting the spirit of the occasion.

In another post, Kartik shared a video capturing the joyous moment of throwing Holi colors at a crew member donning a ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ T-shirt, with a simple yet heartfelt “Happy Holi” message to his followers.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ features the talented Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles and is slated for a Diwali 2024 release. Kartik, in a warm welcome gesture, expressed his excitement for Vidya Balan joining the cast, hinting at the return of the iconic character, Manjulika, portrayed by Vidya in the 2007 original.

The franchise, known for its blend of horror and comedy, holds a special place in the hearts of fans. Producer Bhushan Kumar expressed his enthusiasm for continuing the legacy of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, promising a cinematic experience that will evoke laughter and thrill among the audience.

Aside from his commitments to ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, Kartik recently wrapped up shooting for ‘Chandu Champion’, a film directed by Kabir Khan, based on the inspiring true story of a sportsman’s resilience. Kartik’s portrayal of Chandu showcases his versatility as an actor, marking his first collaboration with Kabir Khan.

Furthermore, fans can anticipate Kartik’s appearance in ‘Aashiqui 3’, adding to the actor’s diverse portfolio and his growing prominence in the Indian film industry. As Kartik continues to charm audiences with his performances, his journey in Bollywood only seems to be getting more exciting and promising.