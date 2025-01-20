Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on losing films to star kids

The past few releases of Kartik Aaryan have proved stellar for the actor. From ‘Chandu Champion’ to ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,’ the actor has presented his dynamic range and skill from the craft. With his suave dance moves, on-point comic timing, acting prowess, and charms, Aaryan has won over audiences’ hearts. Over, the years, the engineering background actor has carved a niche for himself. However, the journey, especially as an outsider wasn’t easy for Aaryan. Many times, the actor has lost films to star kids.

Recently, during his conversation with SCREE, the actor got real about his journey and opportunities lost to star kids. He weighed in on the insider vs outsider debate that has been going on in Bollywood for a while. Talking about it, he said, “Meri bhi opportunities kai baar aise gai hai jahan pe mujhe aisa laga ki maybe I should have gotten the opportunity rather than someone who is from the family or whatever. (I have also lost opportunities where I thought I should have gotten the opportunity rather than someone who is from the family or whatever).” Moreover, he acknowledged that it wasn’t their fault that they were just born into a particular family.

Reflecting on it, he iterated that he has made his peace with it. “It’s not their fault. I have made my peace with it. If I had been born in that family, the same would have happened to me too.” Talking about comparison, Aaryan noted that one should not compare the number of titles. Instead, they should look at with whom they got the chance to collaborate. “I think that is a comparison that can be fair.”

Following a year of stellar releases, Kartik Aaryan is in no mood to stop. Moving ahead, he has tantalising projects lined up for him. While his ‘Aashiqui 3’ with Anurag Basu is facing postponement, he is working on another romantic saga with the director. Moreover, the actor and filmmaker Karan Johar has finally buried the hatchet after the ‘Dostana 2’ fallout. The actor-director duo are finally teaming up for a film titled ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.’ Seems like the new slate and year are equally promising for the actor.

