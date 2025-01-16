Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on his relationship status

The past few releases of Kartik Aaryan have proved stellar for the actor. From ‘Chandu Champion’ to ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,’ the actor has presented his dynamic range and skill from the craft. With his suave dance moves, on-point comic timing, acting prowess, and charms, Aaryan has won over audiences’ hearts. Apart from his professional life, his love life also attracts significant interest. Recently, the Janta ka Superstar got real about his relationship status. Much to fans’ joy, Aaryan has announced that he is single.

During the Zee Real Heroes Awards 2024, Kartik Aaryan updated fans about his relationship status. With his quintessential charm and humour, he announced, “Main single hun, poori tarah single hun. Pakka, sau takka.” When probed if he was inspired by his ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ monologue, the actor laughed and denied it.

He iterated, “Wakt mera filmon mein jaa raha hai, isliye time nahi mil raha hai. Aur baar baar, it’s like aap same hi office mein baar baar jaa rahe ho. So, I think aapko kahin aur jaane ka mauka nahi mil raha hai, kisi aur se milne ka mauka nahi mil raha hai. Toh main single hun poori tarah se, ismein koi jhoot nahi hai.” Taking the humour a notch higher, he noted his rugged look and scruffy beard to iterate that he is indeed single.

Following a year of stellar releases, Kartik Aaryan is in no mood to stop. Moving ahead, he has tantalising projects lined up for him. While his ‘Aashiqui 3’ with Anurag Basu is facing postponement, he is working on another romantic saga with the director. Moreover, the actor and filmmaker Karan Johar has finally buried the hatchet after the ‘Dostana 2’ fallout. The actor-director duo are finally teaming up for a film titled ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.’ Seems like the new slate and year are equally promising for the actor.