Saif Ali Khan attacked at home, celebs demand justice and speedy recovery

Actor Saif Ali Khan was injured during a confrontation with an intruder at his Mumbai residence, and celebs have taken it to social media to express their concern over the incident.

The incident took place at the ‘Satguru Sharan’ building in Bandra, where Khan resides.

The altercation began when an intruder approached Khan’s maid. As the actor attempted to intervene and defuse the situation, the confrontation escalated into violence, resulting in Khan sustaining injuries. The actor was quickly rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he is currently undergoing surgery.

Khan’s PR team confirmed the incident, describing it as an attempted burglary. A statement from the team read, “There was an attempted burglary at Mr. Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter.”

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrived at the scene on Thursday to investigate the attack. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dixit Gedam, provided an update, stating, “The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is ongoing.”

The news of the attack has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with several celebs expressing their concern and well wishes for Saif Ali Khan’s recovery.

Jr NTR, who recently shared the screen with Khan in the film ‘Devara Part 1’, took to social media to convey his shock. On his official X handle, Jr NTR wrote, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health.”

Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 16, 2025

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal also reacted to the news, offering his support. He wrote on X, “Shocked to hear about the attack on Saif Ali Khan. Wishing him a speedy recovery and strength to his family during this difficult time.”

Shocked to hear about the attack on Saif Ali Khan. Wishing him a speedy recovery and strength to his family during this difficult time. https://t.co/nWnO1BreWS — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 16, 2025

Actress Pooja Bhatt voiced her concerns about safety in the area, calling on the Mumbai Police to increase security in Bandra, which is home to many high-profile individuals.

She shared her thoughts on social media, stating, “Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice We need more Police presence in Bandra. The city & especially the queen of the suburbs, have never felt so unsafe before.”

Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice

We need more Police presence in Bandra. The city & especially the queen of the subburbs, have never felt so unsafe before.

Kind Attn @ShelarAshish @mieknathshinde @AjitPawarSpeaks @Dev_Fadnavis https://t.co/6PJm65a8Df — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 16, 2025

Chef Kunal Kapoor also expressed his shock, posting on Instagram, “Stunned to hear about the attack on Saif. Praying for his speedy recovery. #saif #saifalikhan.”

Saif Ali Khan, popular for his versatile roles in Indian cinema, recently appeared in the action-packed ‘Devara Part 1’, which released in September 2024. He starred alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the high-octane film.

Khan is also going to appear in the upcoming heist thriller ‘Jewel Thief – The Red Sun Chapter’, where he will face off against Jaideep Ahlawat in an intense battle.