Kareena Kapoor celebrates 24 years of ‘Refugee,’ says “the best is yet to come”

Today marks a significant milestone for Bollywood as the romantic drama “Refugee,” featuring Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan, completes 24 years. Directed by JP Dutta, this film also boasted an impressive cast including Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, and Anupam Kher.

To commemorate the occasion, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, showcasing memorable scenes and songs from the film. In her caption, she reflected on her journey, writing, “24 years of discovering myself and my characters …The best is yet to come…Love you all …” This nostalgic post resonates deeply with fans who have followed her career from its inception.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

“Refugee,” released in 2000, was a significant film for both Kareena and Abhishek as it marked their debut in the Indian film industry. Though it was an average performer at the box office, ranking as the fifth highest-grossing film of the year, its impact on their careers was profound. The film’s narrative revolves around an unnamed Indian Muslim who assists illegal refugees from India and Pakistan (including modern-day Bangladesh) in crossing the border through the Great Rann of Kutch. The story drew inspiration from Keki N. Daruwalla’s short story “Love Across the Salt Desert.”

In other news, Kareena Kapoor is ready to collaborate with Ayushmann Khurrana in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film “Daayra.” According to industry sources, the project, which is a hard-hitting film, is in advanced stages of discussion. Junglee Pictures is set to produce this film, although an official announcement is still awaited.

Additionally, Kareena is gearing up for her role in Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again.” The third installment of the popular franchise, “Singham Again,” features a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. The franchise began with “Singham” in 2011 and continued with “Singham Returns” in 2014, both of which were commercial successes.

Kareena’s filmography also includes Hansal Mehta’s “The Buckingham Murders,” showcasing her versatility and enduring appeal in the industry. As she continues to evolve as an actress, her fans eagerly await her future projects, confident that the best is indeed yet to come.