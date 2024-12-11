Kareena Kapoor reveals Aamir Khan was shattered over ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure

Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan’s 2022 film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ the Hindi make of the novel and the film ‘Forrest Gump’ emerged as a box office dud. Recently, the ‘Jaane Jaan’ actress appeared in the Hollywood Reporter India’s roundtable with Shabana Azmi, Vicky Kaushal, and Rajkumar Rao. During the conversation, Bebo reflected on Aamir Khan’s reaction when the film failed at the box office. She, on the other hand, considers the film close to her heart and believes Rupa did more for her than any other commercial role.

Amidst the interaction, the host brought up Kareena’s past statement about reaching out to Aamir Khan and director Advait Chandan after the film didn’t perform well. Reflecting on the same, Kareena stated that she is the “most proudest” that they made the movie. She described the film as “beautiful and honest.” Moreover, praising Aamir, she dubbed him a “stalwart and legend.” Getting candid about his reaction, she iterated, “Of course, he was shattered.”

Talking about it, Kareena shared an anecdote of when a disappointed Aamir Khan asked her if she would still talk to him. He jokingly asked the actress, “Picture nahi chali humari na, tu baat toh karegi na mujhse?” (Our movie didn’t work. You will still talk to me, right?). While revealing his disappointment, Kareena Kapoor expressed gratitude for her role in the film. “I feel what Rupa has done more for me than what a Singham can do.”

When Shabana Azmi probed her to elucidate, Kareena described her character Rupa as beautifully written by Advait Chandan. The honest film allowed her to delve deeper into the role. She added that, unlike commercial blockbusters, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was made “with all heart.” Kareena stated, “Everybody gave it their best, and we didn’t think it would hit Rs 500 crore. It was about the honesty of the story.”

As the conversation progressed, Kareena also shared a personal anecdote. She revealed discovering her pregnancy with Jeh, during the film’s production. They were about 60 percent through filming when she broke the news to Aamir, encouraged by Saif Ali Khan to share it. Kareena was overwhelmed by Aamir’s supportive response. He assured her, “I’m happy for you. We’ll wait for you, and we’ll finish the movie together.”

‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ emerged as a failure at the box office, grossing only around 129 crores worldwide against its budget of 180 crores. It received mixed reviews, with some lauding the performances and the film for being true to the source material. However, others criticised the storytelling and pacing of the film. Additionally, its release coincided with the Boycott Bollywood trend on social media, which may have also impacted its box office performance. However, the film amassed appreciation once it started streaming on OTT. On the work front, Kareena’s last was Rohit Shetty’s mega-starrer ‘Singham Again.’