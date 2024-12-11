Alia Bhatt celebrates Payal Kapadia’s Golden Globes nods: ‘History is yours’

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia is receiving her due recognition for her commendable work. Following her glorious win at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, ‘All We Imagine As Light’ has made it to the Golden Globes. Her directorial received 2 nominations at the prestigious awards for Best Direction (Motion Picture) and Best Motion Picture (Non-English). The milestone makes Kapadia the first Indian filmmaker to receive nominations in the Best Director category. Previously, at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, the film bagged the second most prestigious award, the Palme d’Or. Following the announcement, several stakeholders in the film industry are lauding her talent. Alia Bhatt pens a short note celebrating and supporting Payal.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt penned “History is yours” tagging Payal Kapadia. Rajkummar Rao also wished Payal Kapadia on his Instagram handle by writing, “Congratulations @payalkapadiafilm This is awesome. All the very best. Rooting for you.”

Moreover, filmmaker Hansal Mehta made a tongue-in-cheek comment calling out the Oscars nomination snub of Payal Kapadia’s film. For the unversed, the Film Federation of India didn’t select the Cannes winner as the official entry to the Oscars. Instead, Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ was selected as the official entry. Taking to X, Mehta wrote, “India’s official selection for the Oscars secures 2 nominations at the Golden Globes. Best non-English language film and best director for All We Imagine As Light and Payal Kapadia.”

Kiran Rao also celebrated the nominations on social media. She wrote, “Christmas has come early this year” with twin Golden Globe nominations for “All We Imagine…”

Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut announced the nominations for the 82nd Golden Globes Awards. The other nominees are Jacques Audiard for ‘Emilia Perez;’ Sean Baker, for ‘Anora;’ Edward Berger for ‘Conclave;’ Brady Corbet for ‘The Brutalist;’ and Coralie Fargeat for ‘The Substance.’ Meanwhile, as per the Hollywood Reporter, ‘The Bear’ leads the TV nominees with five total mentions. ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and ‘Shogun’ follow behind with four nominations each.

Written and directed by Payal Kapadia, the film tells the story of two women in Mumbai. The first one, Prabha, is a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband. The other is her younger roommate, Anu, who is searching for a private space to be intimate with her boyfriend. The two embark on a beach trip that allows them to find a space for their desires to manifest. Meanwhile, ‘All We Imagine as Light’ features Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon. The film is an Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos from France and Chalk and Cheese Films from India. Janus and Sideshow will distribute the film in North America.

Payal Kapadia’s achievement has become a proud moment for every citizen. The achievements are a testament to her craft, vision, and storytelling voice. We wish Payal Kapadia all the luck for the Golden Globes 2025.