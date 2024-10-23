Kareena Kapoor celebrates the rise of Indian cinema and fashion

Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared her excitement about the growing influence of Indian cinema and fashion at the NDTV World Summit 2024. In a conversation with ANI, she highlighted the global attention that Indian films, music, and dance are receiving.

Kareena expressed her pride in how Indian films are resonating with audiences worldwide, stating, “Indian films and fashion are having a very big moment. The entire world is talking about Indian films.” She pointed to the success of films like ‘Laapataa Ladies’, which is heading for the Oscars, as evidence of this trend.

“People are watching films in our language, which is great as we are also being true to our culture and heritage,” she added.

Advertisement

According to Kareena Kapoor, the vibrant colors, energetic dance sequences, and the rich cultural narratives are what attract global audiences. She reminisced about the iconic lehenga from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, noting how it continues to resonate with viewers who connect with Indian traditions. “I feel very happy as people are now watching more content from India,” she remarked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

The actress also praised the Indian fashion industry, noting its exquisite craftsmanship and the recognition it is finally receiving on the world stage. “It is a great moment for the fashion industry because of its great craftsmanship. Indian heritage and their craftsmen are finally getting their due,” she said. Kareena believes that the world’s fascination with India’s rich traditions and diverse culture is contributing to this surge in popularity.

On the professional front, Kareena has been in the limelight for her latest film, ‘The Buckingham Murders’, directed by Hansal Mehta. Released on September 13, the mystery drama features her in the role of Sergeant Jasmeet ‘Jass’ Bhamra, who grapples with the loss of her son while investigating the case of a missing boy. The film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Ash Tandon and Keith Allen.

Looking ahead, Kareena is starring in ‘Singham Again’, directed by Rohit Shetty, alongside Bollywood heavyweights like Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone. Scheduled for release in November, the film promises to be an action-packed addition to her illustrious career.