Akansha Ranjan Kapoor talks about her role in ‘Jigra’

Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has expressed her enthusiasm about collaborating with filmmaker Vasan Bala once again for the film ‘Jigra’. This project marks her fourth partnership with Bala, a director she regards as a pivotal influence in her career. In ‘Jigra’, Akansha makes a brief yet memorable appearance alongside Alia Bhatt.

Recalling the moment she was approached by Bala, Akansha Ranjan revealed that she didn’t think twice before accepting the offer. “When Vasan Sir called me, it was an instant yes. He mentioned it would be a one-day shoot, and I jumped at the opportunity,” she said.

Her excitement is palpable as she adds, “I had an absolute blast working with him again. Knowing that this short scene is receiving so much love from the audience is incredible. I’m getting tagged everywhere, and it feels amazing.”

In ‘Jigra’, Akansha portrays a quirky air hostess who injects a playful spirit into the narrative. Dressed in a sharp uniform, her character makes a striking impression, especially during a standout scene where she serves food to Alia Bhatt’s character. This blend of humor and charm resonates with viewers, further solidifying her presence in the film.

Produced by Karan Johar, ‘Jigra’ hit theaters on October 11 and also stars Vedang Raina in a key role. The film has garnered attention not only for its engaging storyline but also for its impressive cast and performances.

Known for her roles in notable films such as ‘Guilty’, ‘Ray’, and ‘Monica, O My Darling’, Akansha is on a roll. Fans can look forward to her South Indian film debut in ‘Maaya One’, where she stars alongside Sundeep Kishan, who reprises his role as crime inspector Kumaran. This film marks a significant milestone in her career.