Kareena and Shahid Kapoor’s rare reunion sends fans into a ‘Jab We Met’ frenzy

Bollywood fans were in for a delightful surprise when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor were spotted in the same frame during their children’s school annual day event.

Kareena, joined by her husband Saif Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor, attended to cheer on her sons, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan.

A video captured Taimur performing on stage with a serious expression, while Kareena proudly recorded the moment. Jeh added a dose of cuteness, dressed as an elephant and dancing with enthusiasm.

Interestingly, Shahid Kapoor was seated right behind Kareena, accompanied by his wife Mira Rajput. The sight of the former co-stars together sparked a wave of nostalgia, as fans fondly remembered their iconic 2007 film ‘Jab We Met’.

The romantic drama, which tells the story of Aditya and Geet’s transformative journey, remains a favorite among Bollywood enthusiasts, and the unexpected reunion brought back memories of their magical on-screen chemistry.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’, a blockbuster ensemble featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and others.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is preparing for his next big project, an untitled action thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film, set for release in December 2025, also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala recently announced the film on social media, revealing that filming will begin in January 2025. Shahid’s role as Hussain Ustara, a gritty gangster from the 1990s, promises to be intense, with the actor describing the character as “edgy and nasty.”

Fans are eager to see Shahid bring this complex persona to life, adding another gripping performance to his repertoire.