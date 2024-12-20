Bachchans reunite in public, shut down divorce rumors at Aaradhya’s school event

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan made an appearance at the annual day event of Dhirubhai Ambani International School on Thursday. The couple, joined by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, came to support their daughter, Aaradhya, at the star-studded celebration. There are videos of the Bachchans circulating online from the event.

In videos shared online, Abhishek was seen holding Aishwarya’s hand as they entered the venue. The actor also ensured that Aishwarya’s dupatta didn’t get in her way, carefully adjusting it as they walked.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya was spotted walking alongside her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan.

This public outing comes amidst months of speculation about trouble in Aishwarya and Abhishek’s marriage. Their united front at the event seems to have silenced the rumors, reaffirming their bond.

The school event also saw other Bollywood families in attendance, apart from the Bachchans. Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his wife, Gauri Khan, and their daughter, Suhana Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was there with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, their sons, Taimur and Jeh, and her sister, Karisma Kapoor. Kareena’s children are also students at the school.

Earlier this month, Aishwarya and Abhishek were together at another public event, further quashing whispers of a family rift. The rumors reportedly began last year when Aishwarya and Aaradhya attended Anant Ambani’s wedding without the Bachchan family. This sparked speculation as Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, and other family members were present at the wedding.

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan is currently starring in ‘I Want to Talk’, directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film, which premiered on November 22, has been receiving positive reviews. Meanwhile, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2’, a performance that earned her the Best Actress (Critics) award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) earlier this year.