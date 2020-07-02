Amid the ongoing nepotism debate, a rumour has been surfacing on the internet stating that producer Karan Johar has been dropped from Sooryavanshi. However, a report has confirmed that it’s fake news floating on social media.

On Wednesday, after the rumours started floating about Karan Johar’s being dropped from Akshay Kumar’s next flick Sooryavanshi, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to put an end to this rumour.

Sharing a still from Sooryavanshi featuring Akshay Kumar, Adarsh wrote, “IMPORTANT… News doing the rounds of #KaranJohar not being part of #Sooryavanshi is untrue, clarifies #RelianceEntertainment (sic).”

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, Karan has been receiving a lot of hatred on social media. His death has triggered nepotism debate in Bollywood and Karan has been accused of supporting nepotism in B-town, thereby promoting star kids.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is the fourth in the Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. While in Singham and Singham Returns, Ajay Devgn was seen donning the police uniform, in Simmba, Ranveer Singh played a jovial police officer. In Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar will be seen rescuing people wearing khaki. Sooryavanshi will see both Ajay and Ranveer in special appearances.

The director’s action-drama-thriller Sooryavanshi was expected to hit the screens in March. However, amidst the increasing number of cases of novel coronavirus, the release date of the movie had to be postponed.

Recently, PVR Pictures announced that the new release Sooryavanshi will hit the theatres on Diwali 2020.