Karan Johar shares ‘Tauba Tauba’ selfie with Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla

Karan Johar recently stirred up excitement on Instagram by sharing a selfie featuring himself, actor Vicky Kaushal, and singer Karan Aujla, all smiling for the camera. Captioned “Tauba Tauba in the house,” the snapshot coincided with the release of the lively song ‘Tauba Tauba’ from their upcoming film.

The film, eagerly anticipated for its unique narrative, veers away from conventional romantic comedy tropes. It delves into the intricacies of heteropaternal superfecundation—essentially, a scenario involving two fathers, one mother, and an unexpected twist in the family dynamics.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The trailer, also recently unveiled by Dharma Productions, introduces Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk as protagonists navigating through this comically chaotic journey to fatherhood. Triptii Dimri adds to the mix as the spirited yet perplexed central character caught amidst the hilarious misunderstandings and evolving chemistry of the trio.

Neha Dhupia’s presence in the film, hinted at in the trailer, promises to amplify the whirlwind of confusion depicted. From hospital mix-ups to awkward family gatherings, the preview offers a glimpse into a laughter-filled narrative. Adding to the entertainment is a revamped version of ‘Mere mehboob mere sanam’ from the 1998 hit ‘Duplicate,’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, ‘Bad Newz’ appears to follow in the footsteps of the 2019 blockbuster ‘Good Newwz,’ known for its ensemble cast and humorous take on sensitive subjects. Co-produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Amritpal Singh Bindra, the film boasts a screenplay by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja.

Set to hit theaters on July 19, ‘Bad Newz’ promises audiences an emotional rollercoaster filled with rib-tickling humor, anchored by Vicky Kaushal’s coming-to-terms journey, Ammy Virk’s comedic prowess, and Triptii Dimri’s strong-willed character portrayal.