‘Bad Newz’: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri tease fans trailer update

The romantic comedy-drama ‘Bad Newz,’ featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, is generating a buzz as the trailer release approaches. The stars have been engaging fans with playful social media posts, heightening anticipation for the film.

In a recent Instagram post, Vicky Kaushal shared a humorous video that follows a popular trend of extending an existing clip. The video begins with a chair exploding, sending the seated person into the air. It then cuts to Vicky dropping onto a couch, creating a seamless and comical illusion. He teasingly announces, “Ek good news hai. Bad Newz trailer jaldi aa raha hai,” translating to “There’s good news. The Bad Newz trailer is coming soon.” Accompanying the video, he wrote, “Taiyaar ho jaao, Trailer aa raha hai apna!!! #BadNewz.”

Fans and colleagues flooded the comments with excitement, eager for more updates. Triptii Dimri joined in on the fun, sharing her own quirky video with the caption, “Sab #BadNewz ko good news mein badal sakte hai hum! Trailer out soon, stay tuned!” which means “We can turn all Bad News into good news! Trailer out soon, stay tuned!”

‘Bad Newz,’ initially announced in March this year, has kept fans intrigued since its inception. Vicky Kaushal surprised his followers with a series of posters featuring himself alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. His Instagram post read, “Bringing in the only good news this Monday…and it’s #BadNewz! Expect the unexpected filled with fun, chaos, and a lot of confusion! In cinemas on 19th July 2024!”

Directed by Anand Tiwari and co-starring Neha Dhupia, ‘Bad Newz’ promises a blend of humor and romance. The film, previously titled ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam,’ marks the first collaboration between Vicky, Triptii, and Ammy. The filming wrapped up in July 2023, and the movie is slated for a theatrical release on July 19, 2024.

Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in ‘Sam Bahadur,’ will next appear alongside Rashmika Mandanna in ‘Chhava,’ where he portrays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Rashmika plays his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale. Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri is gearing up for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,’ starring opposite Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film will also feature Vidya Balan and is set for a Diwali 2024 release.

Vidya Balan, renowned for her role as Manjulika in the 2007 hit ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa,’ will return in this third installment. Additionally, she has several other projects lined up, including ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ with RajKummar Rao.

Fans are eagerly counting down to the trailer release and looking forward to seeing what ‘Bad Newz’ has in store.