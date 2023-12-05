Karan Johar extends birthday wishes to “BFF for 30 years” Manish Malhotra

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram on Tuesday to express his heartfelt birthday wishes for his “BFF for 30 years,” the acclaimed designer Manish Malhotra.

Sharing a nostalgic picture on his stories, KJo captioned it, “Happy birthday to my BFF for 30 years!!! Love you, Manish!! If positivity and the sheer joy of living life to its fullest had a face, it would be yours! With that jawline that can slice bread! A botox-free face that looks this young needs a museum of its own! Love you so much.”

Malhotra has recently ventured into film production with his production house ‘Stage 5.’ His maiden production, ‘Bun Tikki,’ features veteran stars Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi, and Abhay Deol in lead roles.

‘Bun Tikki’ stands out as one of the most anticipated debut films of the year, directed by Faraz Arif Ansari.

Alongside Karan, numerous other Bollywood celebrities, including Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, and Bhumi Pednekar, extended heartfelt wishes to Manish Malhotra.

Switching to Karan’s professional endeavors, his directorial venture, ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,’ starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, garnered positive reviews from fans.

Currently, he is also hosting the eighth season of his popular chat show, ‘Koffee with Karan,’ available for streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)