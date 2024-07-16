Neha Kakkar joins Karan Johar’s Dharma Cornerstone Agency

Renowned singer Neha Kakkar has recently made waves in the entertainment industry by joining Dharma Cornerstone Agency, a talent management venture spearheaded by the eminent filmmaker Karan Johar.

The announcement came through a heartfelt Instagram post from Karan himself on Monday. In the post, he expressed his excitement over Neha becoming a part of DCA’s music family. Describing her as a powerhouse of talent and hard work, Karan highlighted their longstanding acquaintance and Neha’s significant contributions to the music scene. He envisioned a bright future ahead for their collaboration, resonating with power, love, and of course, music.

While Neha Kakkar’s association with Dharma Cornerstone Agency marks a significant step in her career, Karan Johar himself has been making headlines for his recent cinematic endeavors. His latest action-thriller ‘Kill’ has garnered attention since its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness section, followed by a feature at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The film chronicles the gripping tale of army commando Amrit, portrayed by Lakshya, as he races against time and adversaries aboard a New Delhi-bound train to rescue his beloved Tulika, played by Tanya Maniktala. Critics have praised the performances of the cast, including Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala, particularly in the film’s adrenaline-pumping action sequences set against the intense backdrop of a train journey.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by a consortium of prominent Indian filmmakers, ‘Kill’ hit theaters on July 5, 2024, marking another milestone in Karan Johar’s illustrious career. Beyond ‘Kill’, Karan is eagerly preparing for the release of ‘Bad Newz’, a highly anticipated film starring Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk in lead roles.

As Neha Kakkar embarks on this new journey with Dharma Cornerstone Agency, her fans await eagerly to witness the magic that unfolds from this collaboration. With Karan Johar at the helm, known for his knack in nurturing talent and producing compelling narratives, the partnership promises to deliver more groundbreaking moments in the realm of music and entertainment.

Stay tuned as Neha Kakkar and Dharma Cornerstone Agency write the next chapter of their success story together, paving the way for new avenues in the world of music and beyond.