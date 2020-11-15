Actress Kangana Ranaut is happy to welcome home her new sister-in-law, whom she refers to as devi, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali on Saturday.

Kangana’s brother Aksht recently tied the knot with Ritu.

Sharing photos from a post-wedding ritual, the actress wrote: “Diwali ke din Mahalaxmi ghar aati hai. Humare ghar bhi devi aa rahi hai. Aaj humari bhabhi pehli baar apne ghar aa rahi hai. Is rasm ko Andrera (grihpravesh) kehte hai. Sabko Deepawali ki shubhkaamnayein (Goddess Mahalaxmi comes to our homes on Diwali. We are also welcoming Devi to our home. My sister-in-law will come to her house for the first time today. We call this ritual andrera. A happy Deepawali to everyone).”

For the occasion, Kangana wore a churidar- kurta, while the bride chose red salwar-kurta.

On November 12, Kangana had posted photos of another post-wedding ritual. Her family visited “Kuldevi Maa Ambika for Darshan”.

On their wedding day, she had even asked her followers on Twitter to “bless my brother Aksht and his new bride Ritu, hope they find great companionship in this new phase of their lives”.