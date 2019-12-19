Judgementall Hai Kya actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to come up with sports drama Panga. She will essay the role of a Kabaddi player in her next flick. The actress began shooting for the film last year in November.

On Wednesday, the makers of the film announced the release date of the trailer of the film. The Queen actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a sweet note and announce the release date of the trailer. Alongside the note, Kangana wrote, “#Panga lene wale kabhi haar nahi maante aur karke dikhate hai. Let’s be a part of this #Panga on 23rd December (sic).”

And on Thursday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share her first look revealing few details of her character. In the picture, Manikarnika actress can be seen donning a pink Indian attire and is looking outside the window of a balcony. The actress seems happy in this adorable picture.

Sharing the picture, Kangana wrote, “Jaya lekar aa rahi hai apni aur kuch aapse judi kahaani thodi der mein #Panga #PangaStories (sic).”

She also posted first look poster on her official Instagram handle. Alongside, she wrote, “Jo sapne dekhte hain woh #Panga lete hain. Jaya ki kahaani hum sab se judi hai. Trailer out on 23rd December 2019 #Pangastories (sic).”

Meanwhile, Kangana’s sister also took to her official Twitter handle to share Kangana’s first look.

Kangana says when she was new biggest insult to an actress was to be approached for Maa ka role, it deeply disturbed her, after playing a mother in successful Manikarnika she is all set to be a mother again.. today mainstream young top actress at the peak of her career proudly plays maa ke roles and India loves, this is new India #Panga #24thJanuary

This generation of mothers is very lucky off-screen we have working mothers like Kareena K Khan who don’t hide their motherhood but flaunt it and on screen we have great actor like Kangana play mother in leading protagonist roles in mainstream films (sic).”

As per Rangoli’s tweet, one can say that Kangana will be playing the role of a mother again after Manikarnika. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari had announced the film’s release date as of January 24, 2020, through a post on Instagram.

Besides Kangana as the lead, Panga also stars Richa Chadda, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill and Pankaj Tripathi. Panga will be locking horns with Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Nora Fatehi starrer Street Dancer 3D.