Kangana Ranaut on work-life balance, wants to normalize ‘obsessive work culture’

Kangana Ranaut stirring controversies is not a new phenomenon. Now, the Mandi MP has taken a debatable stance on work-life balance. Supporting the ‘obsessive work culture,’ the Bollywood actress says that the country cannot afford to be lazy.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Fashion’ actress posted a snippet from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first address to PMO staff. Accompanying the Instagram story, the new MP penned, “Together we have just one goal – Nation First. Just one intention – 2047 Viksit Bharat. I have said this publicly, my each and every moment is for the country. I have also promised the country – 24/7 for 2047.”

Supporting the Prime Minister’s view on work, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “We need to normalise obsessive work culture and stop with the waiting for the weekends and crib about Mondays memes. That’s all western brainwashing. We are not a developed nation yet and we can’t afford to be bored and lazy at all.”

Advertisement

Kangana isn’t the first to support workaholism. Earlier this month, Kotak AMC MD Nilesh Shah suggested that India embrace a 12-hour-a-day work culture. He said that one generation should put in a few extra hours like the Koreans, Japanese, and Chinese do so that the country’s economy can be fast-tracked. He proposed that Indians should work for 12 hours a day every day of the calendar.

Supporting Shah, economist Sanjeev Sanyal also took to X, penning, “I agree. One generation will have to put in that effort…and unlike the examples mentioned, also remember to procreate. It is doable (with the occasional break). We are that generation and perhaps the next one.” On the other hand, Devina Mehra, Founder and Chairperson of First Global, rebuffed Shah’s suggestion of working 84 hours a week for nation-building, labeling it “impractical and counterproductive.”

Earlier, Ranaut revealed that she was slapped by a CISF women constable at the Chandigarh airport. To this, the constable claimed that she did so because of a statement Ranaut made on women joining the farmers’ protests for 100 rupees. This incident received mixed reactions on social media. Now, how Kangana’s comment on workaholism will sit with netizens remains to be seen.