Kangana Ranaut hails Waqf Bill passage, calls it a “fortunate day”

Actor-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut lauded the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, April 3, calling it a “fortunate day” for the country.

Ranaut emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership is finally addressing long-standing issues in Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

Kangana also underscored the importance of accountability regarding Waqf, stating that “no one is above the Constitution.”

Advertisement

“We are witnessing a fortunate day. If anyone engages in illegal activities, the legal system can now intervene. Earlier, such action was unthinkable. Be it Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, or Himachal Pradesh, projects that were stalled for years are now progressing under PM Modi,” she said.

The Lok Sabha passed the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after a 12-hour debate, during which the ruling NDA defended it as beneficial for minorities, while the Opposition labeled it “anti-Muslim.”

The lower House passed the Bill with a vote of 288 in favor and 232 against, after rejecting all Opposition-proposed amendments.

After the Lok Sabha passed the Bill, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced it in the Rajya Sabha, asserting that it does not target Muslims or harm their religious sentiments.