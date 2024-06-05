Anupam Kher congratulates Kangana Ranaut on Mandi victory

In a thrilling turn of events, Bollywood icon Anupam Kher extended his warm congratulations to Kangana Ranaut, the celebrated actress who secured victory in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat as a BJP candidate. This marks Ranaut’s inaugural foray into electoral politics, and she clinched the win with an impressive margin, capturing the hearts of the Mandi populace.

Expressing her heartfelt appreciation, Ranaut dedicated her triumph to the people of Mandi, acknowledging their unwavering support and trust. She hailed her win as a testament to the faith placed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, characterizing it as a victory of belief and tradition. In a social media post, she shared a collage featuring PM Modi, encapsulating her jubilation and gratitude.

Ranaut faced stiff competition from Vikramaditya Singh of the Congress party, the scion of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. Despite Singh’s political pedigree and previous electoral experience, Ranaut emerged victorious, securing a milestone win in her political debut.

The Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, traditionally a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), witnessed a significant electoral shift following the unfortunate demise of BJP stalwart Ram Swaroop Sharma. Subsequently, Pratibha Singh, Vikramaditya Singh’s mother, clinched the seat on a Congress ticket in the ensuing by-election.

Ranaut’s affiliation with the BJP predates her official entry into politics, with the actress being a vocal advocate for Prime Minister Modi and the party’s ideology. Her decision to join the BJP earlier this year was met with enthusiasm from her supporters, culminating in her successful electoral campaign in Mandi.

The Lok Sabha elections, spanning 543 constituencies, unfolded over seven phases commencing on April 19 and culminating in the final phase on June 1. Ranaut’s victory not only underscores her political acumen but also signifies a significant milestone in her illustrious career, heralding a new chapter of public service and advocacy.