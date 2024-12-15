Kajol, Karan Johar celebrate 23 years of K3G legacy

It’s been 23 years since ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ (‘K3G’) graced the silver screen, and the love for this family drama remains as strong as ever. Released in 2001, magnum opus of Karan Johar brought together a stellar ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Hrithik Roshan.

As the film celebrated its 23rd anniversary on Saturday, Kajol took a trip down memory lane. Sharing nostalgic pictures on social media, she wrote, “Life, love, and laughter. They just don’t make them like they used to anymore. 23 years and some fabulous memories later… #23yearsofk3g #k3g #memories.”

Apart from Kajol, director Karan Johar also marked the occasion with an emotional Instagram post. Reflecting on the journey of making his second directorial venture, he expressed gratitude to the cast, crew, and fans who’ve kept the film alive in their hearts. “23 years!!! Phew… truly one of those pinch-me moments,” he wrote. “Being on set with these legends was a dream come true. I was fortunate to have a cast and crew who believed in me to deliver both ‘khushi’ and ‘gham’ in abundance.”

Johar also thanked fans for their unwavering love over the years. “The biggest shoutout goes to the audience—the fans—our extended family, who continue to watch the film, recite every dialogue, and dance to every song. THANK YOU!”

The film’s timeless appeal lies in its exploration of universal themes like family bonds, love, and separation. Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of the devoted Rahul, Amitabh Bachchan’s commanding presence as patriarch Yashvardhan, Kajol’s lively and heartfelt Anjali, and Kareena Kapoor’s unforgettable Pooja, or “Poo,” left an indelible mark on audiences.

From the heartwarming title track to the energetic “Shava Shava” and the romantic “Suraj Hua Maddham,” ‘K3G’’s music became the soundtrack of the early 2000s.