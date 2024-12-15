Kapoor family reunites for Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary

The Kapoor family gathered in Mumbai to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, celebrating his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema.

The occasion was filled with nostalgia and pride as the family paid tribute to Raj, but it also carried an emotional undertone as Neetu Kapoor remembered her late husband, Rishi Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram after the event, Neetu Kapoor shared a heartfelt post featuring a picture with her children, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, along with Alia Bhatt. Her caption was, “Miss you Kapoor saab.”

The celebration saw the Kapoor family turning out in full force, with Raj Kapoor’s children Randhir Kapoor and Rima Jain, daughters-in-law Babita and Neetu Kapoor, and grandchildren Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gracing the event.

The event also brought together notable names from the film industry who came to pay their respects to the legendary filmmaker. Among those in attendance were Prem Chopra, Jeetendra, Vicky Kaushal, Riteish Deshmukh, Huma Qureshi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Sharman Joshi.

As part of the celebrations, a special film festival titled ‘Raj Kapoor 100 – Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman’ was launched. Organized by R.K. Films, the Film Heritage Foundation, and NFDC-National Film Archive of India, the festival features screenings of ten of Raj Kapoor’s most iconic films, including ‘Aag’, ‘Barsaat’, ‘Awaara’, ‘Shree 420’, and ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’. These films, spanning nearly four decades, are being showcased across 40 cities and 135 cinemas.

In the days leading up to the event, the Kapoor family met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to invite him to the festival. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared moments from the meeting on social media, capturing the joy and honor of the occasion.

A particularly touching moment occurred when PM Modi signed an autograph for Kareena’s sons, Taimur and Jeh, writing their names, “Tim and Jeh,” on a piece of paper.

Expressing her gratitude, Kareena wrote, “We are deeply humbled and honored to have been invited by the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to commemorate the extraordinary life and legacy of our grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor. Thank you, Shri Modi ji, for such a special afternoon. Your warmth, attention, and support in celebrating this milestone meant the world to us.”