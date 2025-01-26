Kajol jokes about her many on-screen marriages and breakups!

Bollywood icon Kajol recently delighted her fans with a nostalgic throwback to the 1998 classic ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a still from the iconic song ‘Saajanji Ghar Aaye’ and added a humorous twist to the post.

“Is it bridal season still? Hey, I got married onscreen quite a few times and ditched as well! Which did I do more of??” Kajol quipped, adding the hashtags #KuchKuchHotaHai and #nostalgia.

The actress, who played the beloved character Anjali in the film, reflected on her journey in the story—from a tomboyish college student to a bride torn between two suitors. In the end, Anjali chooses her college love Rahul, played by Shah Rukh Khan, over Aman, portrayed by Salman Khan.

Directed by Karan Johar, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ became a cultural phenomenon upon its release. From Anjali’s bob-cut hairstyle to Rahul’s “cool” pendant and the iconic friendship bands, the movie left an indelible mark on Indian pop culture. Even after 25 years, the romantic drama continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans.

The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in lead roles, supported by memorable performances from Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, and Johnny Lever.

On the professional front, Kajol recently appeared in ‘Do Patti’, a Netflix original film. Directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, the movie is set in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand.

Kajol plays a determined cop unraveling the mystery behind an attempted murder. Kriti Sanon, in her first-ever double role, portrays twin sisters deeply entwined in the case. The film also features Shaheer Sheikh as Dhruv Sood, a character caught in a web of love and secrets.

‘Do Patti’ marks Kajol’s second collaboration with Kriti Sanon after their 2015 hit ‘Dilwale’. Produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon, the film is currently streaming on Netflix.