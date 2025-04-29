Pahalgam attack: Rahul, Kharge demand special session of Parliament at the earliest, write to PM Modi

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a special session of both Houses of Parliament in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

“The terrorist attack in Pahalgam has outraged every Indian. At this critical time, India must show that we will always stand together against terrorism. The Opposition believes that a special session of both Houses of Parliament should be convened, where the representatives of the people can show their unity and determination. We request that such a special session be convened at the earliest,” Congress leader Gandhi stated. Advertisement

Congress national president and LoP in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, also wrote a similar letter, stating that the Opposition believes it is important to convene a special session of both the houses of Parliament at the earliest. Advertisement

“At this moment, when unity and solidarity are essential, the Opposition believes that it is important to convene a special session of both houses of Parliament at the earliest. This will be a powerful demonstration of our collective resolve and will to deal with the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam on innocent citizens on 22 April 2025. It is our fond hope that the session will be accordingly convened,” the Congress chief wrote.

At least 26 people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a group of terrorists opened fire on them at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam town in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag on April 22.

Following the attack, the Opposition had demanded an all-party meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last week.

In that meeting, the Opposition had condemned the attack and demanded strong action against terrorists and their sponsor country, Pakistan. The Congress, along with other Opposition parties, has also extended its full support to the government.

Reacting to the letters of Rahul Gandhi and Kharge, the BJP said they lacked “credibility and integrity”.

“The way in which the opposition and particularly Congress leaders have been betraying Bharat by blatantly prioritising Pakistan’s agenda ahead of India’s national interest. One wonders whether INC now stands for Indian National Congress or Indian Nemesis Congress,’ said BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan.

He added: “The Congress leaders have made atrocious statements and are also deliberately peddling perilous pro-Pakistan propaganda.”