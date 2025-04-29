PM Modi says Govt modernising country’s education system to meet needs of 21st century

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the government is modernising the country’s education system to meet the needs of the 21st century.

“We are modernising the country’s education system according to the needs of the 21st century,” Mr Modi said while addressing the YUGM (meaning “confluence” in Sanskrit) Conclave at Bharat Mandapam.

“A new National Education Policy has been introduced in the country. It has been prepared keeping in mind the global standards of education,” Mr Modi added.

“Centre is bringing world-class knowledge within every student’s reach in the country,” he further said, addressing YUGM, a collaboration aimed at advancing future technologies for a developed India. The conclave is a first-of-its-kind strategic gathering that has convened leaders from government, academia, industry, and innovators at Bharat Mandapam.

Asserting that “the country’s future is dependent on its youth, which is why it is crucial to prepare them for India’s bright future,” the Prime Minister underlined, “New Education Policy is driving transformation in the country.”

Emphasising that the New Education Policy is driving transformation in the country, Mr Modi added, “our endeavour is to empower the youth with skills that make them self-reliant and position India as a global innovation.”

Expressing confidence that the efforts to enhance India’s innovation capacity and its role in deep-tech would gain momentum through this event, the Prime Minister remarked that super hubs at IIT Kanpur and IIT Bombay were focusing on AI, intelligent systems, biosciences, biotechnology, health, and medicine.

Welcoming the launch of the Wadhwani Innovation Network, he said it reaffirms the commitment to advancing research in collaboration with the National Research Foundation.

Congratulating the Wadhwani Foundation, IITs, and all stakeholders involved in these initiatives, the Prime Minister also extended a special appreciation to Romesh Wadhwani for his dedication and active role in fostering positive changes in the country’s education system through collaboration between the private and public sectors.

“One Nation, One Subscription has given the youth the confidence that the government understands their needs, today students pursuing higher education have easy access to world-class research journals,” Mr Modi underlined.

Reasserting that India’s university campuses are emerging as dynamic centres where Yuvashakti drives breakthrough innovations, Mr Modi emphasised “the trinity of Talent, Temperament and Technology will transform India’s future.”

“It is crucial that the journey from idea to prototype to product is completed in the shortest time possible….We are working on the vision of Make AI in India, and our aim is- Make AI work for India,” the Prime Minister assured.