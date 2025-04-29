Unstoppable and unyielding; UP advances on the path of progress: CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reaffirmed that Uttar Pradesh has taken bold and decisive strides towards development over the past eight years, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership.

He assured that this journey of transformation will continue uninterrupted, untiring, and unwavering.

Highlighting the state’s rapid progress, the Chief Minister said Uttar Pradesh today boasts of the country’s largest expressway network and operates the highest number of metro systems. It has the most extensive railway infrastructure, is home to India’s first rapid rail service, and hosts the nation’s first inland waterway.

Furthermore, UP is leading in over 45 flagship schemes of the Government of India, showcasing the emergence of a “New Uttar Pradesh” in sync with the aspirations of a “New India.”‘

Speaking at a private TV channel program here on Tuesday, CM Adityanath emphasised that while Uttar Pradesh was ranked seventh in terms of economic strength in 2017, it has now emerged as the second-largest economy in the country. He said, “UP is firmly on the path to becoming a USD 1 trillion economy by 2029, making it India’s leading economic powerhouse.”

He noted that Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, is also the heart and soul of the nation. “Yet, in the past, those in power lacked a development-oriented vision and failed to recognize the potential of this land. Instead, they imposed their narrow agendas, pushing the state into an identity crisis,” he remarked.

He added: “Before 2014, despite its vast potential, UP was plagued by neglect—youths were disillusioned, farmers were driven to despair, labourers suffered hunger, and the safety of women and businessmen was compromised. Festivals were celebrated in fear rather than joy. Once seen as a land of opportunity, UP had begun to be regarded as a ‘BIMARU state.’”

The CM asserted that those in power before 2017 actively hindered progress. They sabotaged central schemes and prevented meaningful change. In contrast, today’s Uttar Pradesh is determined, forward-looking, and committed to realising its full potential under a government that puts development first.

Chief Minister Adityanath stated that Uttar Pradesh’s transformational journey began in earnest in 2017 when the people of the state, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, gave a historic mandate to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Since then, the state has made significant strides in development and progress.

“Our government has constructed homes for 56 lakh poor families across Uttar Pradesh, cutting across caste and community lines—be it Dalits, backward classes, minorities, or others. We do not divide citizens into caste groups; for us, every citizen is a part of our larger family, and their prosperity is our mission,” said the Chief Minister.

Working in the spirit of Prime Minister Modi’s mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, the government has built trust among people, leading to visible transformations across all sectors, he pointed out.

From initiating a loan waiver for farmers and ensuring that every needy person receives a ration card to extending central and state schemes equitably to every section of society, the government has prioritised inclusive development. Law and order have been significantly strengthened, and issues tied to Uttar Pradesh’s identity and heritage have been actively addressed.

The CM highlighted that tribal communities like the Musahar, Kol, Sahariya, Buksa, and Tharu—long neglected and deprived of basic rights like land ownership, housing, and even citizenship—have now been integrated into the mainstream through targeted welfare schemes. These communities now have access to housing, ration cards, and other essential services.

He further pointed out that the MSME sector, once nearly defunct due to previous governments’ apathy, has witnessed a revival under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative launched in 2018. “ODOP has become a national symbol of Swadeshi pride and self-reliance. Earlier, Chinese goods dominated the market during Diwali and other festivals. Today, people proudly gift ODOP items, supporting local artisans and generating domestic employment,” the CM said.

During the COVID-19 crisis, Uttar Pradesh was the first state to reopen its MSME units, creating work opportunities for over 40 lakh artisans and workers. Today, people across all segments find employment suited to their needs, ensuring widespread economic participation, he stated.

The Chief Minister reiterated that his government adopted a policy of zero tolerance toward crime, criminals, corruption, and the corrupt from day one. The results are evident: citizens feel secure, and festivals are celebrated peacefully, unlike the fear-ridden atmosphere before 2017.

Uttar Pradesh has become riot-free, with a strong security ecosystem that has attracted tourists and pilgrims across India and the world.

“Where only a few lakh tourists visited Uttar Pradesh annually before 2017, we are now witnessing a tourism boom,” CM Yogi noted. “During the recent Mahakumbh alone, over 66 crore devotees arrived. This year, the number of tourists in the state is projected to cross 100 crore.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that spiritual tourism is a reflection of faith and a powerful engine for economic growth and employment generation. “The synergy between devotion and development was visible during the Mahakumbh,” he said. “Unfortunately, before 2017, no one cared to explore these possibilities. The political leadership of the time lacked the vision—this was simply not on their agenda.”

He recalled that before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was plagued by lawlessness—women and business owners lived in fear, and riots had become routine. “Every second or third day, a new riot would erupt. Then, the government surrendered completely to the mafia. Be it the mining mafia, land mafia, forest mafia, animal mafia, or organized criminal networks—they dictated how the state was run. The administration was powerless, and the common citizen bore the brunt,” the CM said.

In stark contrast, he stated that the past eight years under the “double engine government” have brought about a historic transformation. “Today, Uttar Pradesh is free of mafias, free of riots, and free of criminal intimidation. It has emerged not just as a top destination for tourism, especially spiritual tourism, but also as one of India’s most investment-friendly states,” he declared.

CM Yogi further highlighted the journey of Uttar Pradesh’s economic resurgence. “The first Investors Summit in 2017 seemed like a distant dream, but we made it a reality. We received investment proposals worth Rs 4.67 lakh crore at that time. Fast forward to 2023, and the proposals have touched Rs 40 lakh crore. This transformation didn’t happen by chance—it happened through consistent effort and reform,” he noted.

He asserted that today, Uttar Pradesh offers an environment where no farmer is pushed to suicide, no one dies of hunger, no youth is forced to migrate in search of work, and no daughter or entrepreneur has to beg for safety. “Investors today cannot be coerced or intimidated. Our transparent, single-window system, powered by technology ensures ease of doing business and allows everyone to contribute to the state’s and nation’s progress.”

Reflecting on the past, the Chief Minister said that the same potential existed in 2017 as well, but narrow, caste-based, and family-centric agendas drove earlier governments. “Their vision never extended beyond their own families,” he remarked.

“Today, the change is visible if you visit any city or village in Uttar Pradesh. The garbage heaps of the past have vanished, and a spirit of cleanliness now drives every community. This transformation has not only improved sanitation but also restored women’s dignity, ensured every poor household has access to toilets, and controlled diseases like encephalitis and malaria,” the CM concluded.