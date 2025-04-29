BJP slams Congress over its ‘Gayab’ post on PM Modi, says ‘It is a sinister, poisonous design trying to weaken the integrity of our nation’

Opposition Congress’ ‘Gayab’ post targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the Pahalgam terrorist attack has sparked a furious reaction from the BJP, with the ruling party claiming it to be ”a sinister and poisonous design, trying to weaken the integrity of India”.

Addressing reporters at party headquarters, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia said Congress is giving signals to Pakistan that in this terrorist attack, the Congress party stands with Pakistan and not with their nation.

”This is not an innocent post by the Congress party. It is a sinister, poisonous design trying to weaken the integrity of our nation and target the Prime Minister of the country,” he said.

His remarks came after Congress targeted Prime Minister Modi with a headless image and “Gayab” written on it. After the controversy, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh defended the party, pointing out at PM Modi’s absence from the all-party meeting.

The BJP leader said the people of Indian origin all over the world are protesting outside Pakistan’s Embassy and High Commission.

”In London, during the protest outside the Pakistan High Commission, their officer comes out from the balcony and makes a gesture that we will behead Indians…This signal was caught in the Congress headquarters, in Rahul Gandhi’s antenna. The same kind of picture is posted here for the Prime Minister. So is it wrong to say that Congress is saying that we are with Pakistan?…”

BJP leader Amit Malviya said in a post on X, ”The Congress leaves little doubt with its use of “Sar Tan Se Juda” imagery. This is not merely a political statement; it is a dog whistle aimed at its Muslim vote bank and a veiled incitement against the Prime Minister.”

Malviya stated that it was not the first time the Congress has resorted to such tactics and accused Rahul Gandhi of instigating violence against PM Modi on multiple occasions. “It is not the first time Congress has resorted to such tactics. Rahul Gandhi, on multiple occasions, has both instigated and justified violence toward the Prime Minister. Yet the Congress will never succeed, for the Prime Minister enjoys the love and blessings of millions of Indians. On the contrary, proverbially speaking, if anyone’s neck has been slashed, it is the Congress, now reduced to a headless hydra, flailing without direction,” he wrote on X.

The PM, after the Pahalgam attack, skipped the all-party meeting and instead chose to go to poll-bound Bihar, a move severely criticised by the Opposition parties.

“PM Modi was not present at the all-party meeting. We demanded on 22nd April that the all-party meeting should be held on this issue…PM Modi should participate in the discussions in Parliament and tell us what happened and how this terrorist attack took place. There is no political agenda. The Congress has only one formula- unity,” Ramesh said.