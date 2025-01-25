Ram Gopal Varma feels guilty of letting Amitabh Bachchan down with ‘RGV Ki Aag’

Ram Gopal Varma once dominated the filmmaking scene with his blockbusters like ‘Satya, ‘Rangeela,’ and ‘Kaun’ among others. However, after reaching the zenith, the filmmaker had a major fall with films like ‘RGV Ki Aag.’ Following his success spree in the 1990s and the 2000s, his films started tanking at the box office. Recently, as ‘Satya’ completed 25 years and re-released in theatres, Varma penned a lengthy note. In his note, he introspects and expresses guilt over going astray. Moreover, in a recent interaction, he expressed his remorse over letting Amitabh Bachchan down with ‘RGV Ki Aag.’ He noted that Big B put his reputation at stake and the film became a ‘laughing stock.’

During his interaction with Galatta Plus, Ram Gopal Varma discussed ‘RGV Ki Aag.’ He revealed that he realised that the film was going wrong two months before its release. However, by then, it was already complete. Talking about it, he delved into Amitabh Bachchan starring in the title. “He might have said that because he will assume that I will know what I am doing, he is an actor at the end of the day. And also he trusts me because of Sarkar.”

The filmmaker added, “He didn’t ask me too many questions, he just reacted to the picture and took it for granted that I know what I am doing.” Varma added while working on the film, he was more occupied with reinterpreting ‘Sholay’ on a shot-to-shot basis. Subsequently, the “emotion went out of my head.” For the unversed, ‘Aag’ is a remake of the era-defining classic blockbuster ‘Sholay.’

Continuing, Ram Gopal Varma said, “Amitabh Bachchan put his reputation at stake because he agreed to do RGV Ki Aag and the fact that film became a laughing stock, the reason is me, not him. I would feel guilty that I made him go through that.”

He added, “Mr Bachchan, for example, many times he says no matter what, I will always work with Ramu because he sees the sincerity in me. When a film fails, people tend to think either the director has lost it or he is lazy or he didn’t work enough, all the negative traits they will think of where the film failed. But Mr Bachchan, because he is on the set, he has seen me working, he doesn’t think any of these are the reasons, which is the reason his respect for me as a filmmaker, it still remains because of that.”

Apart from ‘RGV Ki Aag,’ the actor-director duo collaborated on several other titles. These include, ‘Sarkar,’ ‘Nishabd,’ ‘Sarkar Raj,’ ‘Rann,’ and ‘Sarkar 3.’ Moving ahead, the filmmaker has announced his next, ‘Syndicate.’