Kabir Khan highlights film’s role in boosting Kashmir tourism

Acclaimed filmmaker Kabir Khan, fresh off the success of his latest film ‘Chandu Champion,’ lent his voice to a cause close to his heart at the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Conclave 2024. Held over two days at the picturesque Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), this event saw prominent figures from various sectors come together to discuss and strategize the future of tourism in the region.

The conclave was inaugurated by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, signaling the government’s strong commitment to revitalizing the region’s tourism industry. In his address to ANI, Kabir Khan highlighted the significant role films can play in promoting tourism. “This platform has brought together diverse stakeholders to evaluate why filmmakers are drawn to Kashmir. Movies have a unique ability to showcase the beauty of a location and inspire people to visit,” he said.

Kashmir, renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, has long been a favored destination for tourists. However, the region’s tourism sector has faced severe challenges due to over three decades of conflict. This prolonged instability has resulted in substantial financial losses for those dependent on tourism, including hoteliers, shikara and houseboat owners, tour operators, artisans, and taxi drivers.

The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department organized the conclave to explore innovative ways to boost tourism. The event attracted several celebrated Bollywood filmmakers, including Imtiaz Ali, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Sanjay Suri, who shared their insights and experiences of shooting in Kashmir.

Imtiaz Ali, another distinguished participant, expressed his optimism about the future of tourism in the region. “The ideas presented by various dignitaries were incredibly inspiring and practical. The government’s proactive approach towards overcoming challenges and fostering growth in tourism is commendable. Kashmir has a unique charm, and those who film here often return. It’s an honor to be considered ambassadors of this beautiful place,” Ali remarked.

The inaugural session featured presentations from tourism experts who underscored the potential of lesser-known destinations within Jammu and Kashmir. Attendees were treated to short documentary films showcasing these hidden gems, further emphasizing the region’s untapped tourism potential.

In conclusion, the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Conclave 2024 provided a crucial platform for dialogue and collaboration. The event underscored the collective resolve to revive and promote tourism in Kashmir, with the film industry playing a pivotal role in this endeavor. As Kabir Khan and his colleagues continue to bring Kashmir’s scenic beauty to the silver screen, their efforts are set to inspire a new wave of visitors to this enchanting region.