Junaid Khan’s theatre play to coincide with ‘Loveyapa’ song release

Junaid Khan, son of Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, is gearing up for a busy week. Following his debut in the streaming film ‘Maharaj’, he is going to perform a play at the renowned Prithvi Theatre on Friday. The performance coincides with the release of a song from upcoming movie of Junaid, ‘Loveyapa’, which also features Khushi Kapoor.

This marks a significant milestone for Junaid, as ‘Loveyapa’ will be his second film. His debut, ‘Maharaj’, was inspired by the life of Karsandas Mulji, a 19th-century journalist and social reformer.

Mulji, a graduate of Mumbai’s Elphinstone College, was deeply influenced by his mentor, Dadabhai Naoroji, and was part of the Gujarati Gnanprasarak Mandalli, an organization dedicated to spreading knowledge.

Through his writings, Mulji tackled pressing social issues such as widow remarriage, female education, and extravagant wedding expenses. He also criticized regressive practices like chest-beating at funerals and indecent songs during celebrations. His bold stance on these issues led to significant social reforms.

One of Mulji’s most controversial works was his article ‘Gulamikhat’, where he questioned the legal immunity granted to Vaishnava religious leaders. However, it was his 1890 article ‘Hinduo No Asli Dharam Ane Atyar Na Pakhandi Mato’ (‘The Primitive Religion of the Hindus and the Present Heterodox Opinions’) that caused an uproar.

In this piece, Mulji criticized the behavior of Vaishnava Acharyas, sparking the infamous Maharaj Libel Case of 1862. This landmark case serves as the backdrop for Junaid’s debut film ‘Maharaj’, now streaming on Netflix.

Apart from ‘Loveyapa’, Junaid is also working on another film alongside Sai Pallavi.