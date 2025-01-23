Junaid Khan calls Khushi Kapoor’s early-bird habit ‘annoying’ on ‘Loveyapa’ sets

Junaid Khan, preparing for his Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy ‘Loveyapa’, recently shared a humorous anecdote about his co-star Khushi Kapoor.

During a conversation with ANI, Junaid playfully highlighted Khushi’s habit of arriving on set much earlier than required, which he found mildly exasperating.

Advertisement

“I have one complaint about Khushi Ji,” he said, smiling. “I’m a professional actor too, and I always make it a point to be on time. But she’s always there at least half an hour early. If the call time is 6:00 AM, she’ll show up by 5:30 AM. It’s very annoying! Meanwhile, I arrive exactly on time.”

Advertisement

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late legendary actress Sridevi, responded with a laugh and explained why she prefers to be early.

“I get anxious if I’m even a few seconds late,” she admitted. “It’s a habit I’ve had since childhood. My hair and makeup team even tell me not to arrive before them! Sometimes, I get to the set so early that the generators aren’t even turned on yet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushikapoor)

‘Loveyapa’, directed by Advait Chandan, is ready to release on February 7. The film pairs Junaid, son of Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, with Khushi, who made her acting debut last year in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’. The Netflix release also featured Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, marking the debut of other star kids.

Aamir Khan, who has been actively promoting his son’s film, shared his thoughts on the cast after watching a rough cut of the movie. He praised their performances and drew a touching comparison between Khushi and her mother, Sridevi.

“I’ve seen the rough cut of the movie, and it’s fantastic,” he said. “The story beautifully captures how our lives revolve around cellphones and the unexpected moments they create. All the actors have done a great job. When I watched Khushi on screen, I felt like I was watching Sridevi. Her energy and presence reminded me so much of her mother. I’ve always been a huge fan of Sridevi, and Khushi brought back that same magic.”

Khushi, however, humbly dismissed the comparison, expressing gratitude but maintaining her perspective. “It’s very sweet of him to say that, but I don’t feel the same,” she said. “This is my journey, and I still have a lot to learn. My mother’s skills are unmatched, and I’m nowhere close to her.”